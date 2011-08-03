Lions' Fairley has foot surgery, to miss 'significant' camp time

Published: Aug 03, 2011 at 06:00 AM

Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Nick Fairley is expected to miss a "significant portion" of training camp after undergoing successful surgery on his injured left foot Wednesday, the team announced via it's official Twitter page.

Fairley was sent to Charlotte, N.C., for further evaluation Wednesday morning, and Dr. Bob Anderson performed the surgery.

"The examination of Nick Fairley's foot today by Dr. Bob Anderson resulted in a diagnosis consistent with that of Lions team physicians that surgical correction was required," the Lions announced in a statement. "Accordingly, surgery was successfully performed this afternoon in Charlotte, N.C., by Dr. Anderson. Nick is expected to miss a significant portion of training camp."

Fairley, the Lombardi Trophy winner for national champion Auburn, left practice Monday. He watched practice Tuesday while wearing a walking boot.

The team selected Fairley 13th overall in April's draft to complement a line that features Ndamukong Suh and Kyle Vanden Bosch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

