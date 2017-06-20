Around the NFL

Lions DT Khyri Thornton suspended for six games

Published: Jun 20, 2017 at 09:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL on Tuesday suspended Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton for six games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.

Thornton is eligible to return to the active roster following the team's Oct. 15 game against the New Orleans Saints. The defensive lineman is allowed to participate in all offseason practices and preseason games.

The 27-year-old backup defensive tackle signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract this offseason, including a $325,000 signing bonus.

Thornton appeared in 13 games in 2016, including starting six due to injuries along the Lions' defensive line. He compiled 18 tackles and one sack.

Thornton was originally drafted in the third round in 2014 by the Green Bay Packers before injury wiped away his rookie year, and he bounced around before landing in Detroit in 2015.

Thornton entered the offseason as an interior backup and on the roster bubble heading into training camp. Due to the suspension, Thornton would not take up a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster through the length of his absence -- if he makes the team. Detroit could decide to part ways after the suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) limited in practice 

The big question for Big Blue this week: will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? Wednesday's designation offered a glimpse into what the answer might be.
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

The Ravens add RB depth while the Vikings locked down one of its starters ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz fully participates in practice Wednesday, will play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colts HC Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
news

T.J. Watt participates in practice; Ben Roethlisberger says pay LB

Steelers LB T.J. Watt was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this summer. Does that mean a contract is on the horizon for the star defender?
news

Texans trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Saints have added a valuable veteran to their secondary. New Orleans is trading for Texans starting corner ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

As expected, the Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW