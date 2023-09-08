Lions defense restores its roar in win over reigning Super Bowl champs

The Chiefs also have a way of finding their rhythm as the game goes on. However, they couldn't find any consistency on offense while the Lions began harassing Mahomes. The Lions didn't allow Kansas City to convert any of its seven third-down opportunities in the second half (Kansas City was five-of-seven in that category in the first half). Even when Mahomes trotted onto the field with just under seven minutes remaining in the contest, the Chiefs offense went nowhere.

This game felt like it could've been a shootout before it started. Jones was still holding out to land a massive new contract from the Chiefs while the Lions' defense was relying heavily on an untested defense with a revamped secondary. The difference was that Detroit really was prepared to back up everything Campbell has been preaching about this bunch. He prides his squad on its mental toughness, and this was the kind of game when younger teams usually find ways to lose.

"I feel like there's some give and take," said Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. "There was some situational football that we could've played better but when it came to crunch time, we were able to make the plays and play sound defense. That's the most encouraging thing. I felt like we were dominant at times, but we can be even better when we clean up some things."

Gardner-Johnson wasn't so diplomatic in his assessment of the game. He was one of the key offseason additions for Detroit, a ball-hawking safety who played with Philadelphia in last year's Super Bowl and a talented New Orleans Saints team before that. He talked about the importance of being physical in this contest and not backing down from the Chiefs. He also emphasized that this isn't going to be the same old Lions team, a reference to a franchise that has only made three playoff appearances this decade.

"Winners know what winners look like," Gardner-Johnson said. "And this team is full of winners. Being on teams that have been successful, I'm just happy to be part of a team that wants to go out there and get a W. No matter who's on the field, what's on the clock or who's on the other side, these guys are going to fight. We're all going to fight."

The Lions revealed as much on Thursday night. They came into the home of the league's most dominant team in recent memory and sensed the opportunity to do something impressive. They fell behind early, then rallied and ultimately found a rhythm pounding the football late. None of that happens if their defense doesn't stiffen and take over in the second half.