Lions' defense could receive boost from LB Levy's return

The Lions received some encouraging news on starting middle linebacker DeAndre Levy's recovery from back, groin and ankle injuries, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.
Levy participated in the individual portion of practice Tuesday for the first time since spraining his ankle during a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Levy missed the first two games of the season because of a groin injury after having back problems during training camp.
Coach Jim Schwartz wouldn't commit to Levy playing Sunday against the Washington Redskins, but that scenario seems more likely now than it did before the Lions had their bye last weekend.
"It's good to just get him back on the field," Schwartz said. "Last week, he wasn't doing anything, still working on the side. But we're able to get him back, and like I said, I think everybody will be in the mix this week. Whether or not they'll be ready on Sunday, I don't know, but they'll be in the mix."
Levy might not be the only Lion on the mend.
Rookie running back Jahvid Best spent the open portion of Tuesday's practice running sprints and could be closer to 100 percent than he has been since sustaining a sprained right big toe in Week 3.