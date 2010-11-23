Lions cut ex-Army star Campbell to sign veteran OL Thomas

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions released linebacker Caleb Campbell on Tuesday and signed guard Donald Thomas.
Campbell said he will be re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday.
The Lions drafted Campbell in 2008 after the Army gave him its OK. But the Army later told Campbell he would be required to serve at least two years on active duty before he could apply to be released.
Thomas was among the Miami Dolphins' final cuts in September. He was a starter for the Dolphins last season after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2008 draft.
