Lions acquire Haloti Ngata in trade with Ravens

Tuesday's free-agent frenzy continued, as the Detroit Lions struck quickly to replace Ndamukong Suh.
The Ravens announced they have traded defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to the Lions. Baltimore will receive fourth- and fifth-round draft picks in return, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.
It's essentially a salary dump for Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who was unable to convince Ngata to trim a $16 million cap hit.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Ngata has experience as a 3-4 end, a 4-3 tackle and a pure nose tackle. That versatility will allow defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to consider switching to a 3-4 defense.
Detroit general manager Martin Mayhew did well to replace Suh with a player of similar caliber, albeit one who is three years older and inching toward the decline phase of his career.
The Ravens will collect a pair of mid-round draft picks, free up cap space and move promising 2014 second-round draft pick Timmy Jernigan into the starting lineup to fill Ngata's role.
The Lions have salvaged the opportunity for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 20 years.
