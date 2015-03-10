Around the NFL

Lions acquire Haloti Ngata in trade with Ravens

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 08:56 AM
Chris Wesseling

Tuesday's free-agent frenzy continued, as the Detroit Lions struck quickly to replace Ndamukong Suh.

The Ravens announced they have traded defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to the Lions. Baltimore will receive fourth- and fifth-round draft picks in return, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.

It's essentially a salary dump for Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who was unable to convince Ngata to trim a $16 million cap hit.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Ngata has experience as a 3-4 end, a 4-3 tackle and a pure nose tackle. That versatility will allow defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to consider switching to a 3-4 defense.

We would expect the Lions to extend Ngata's contract, lowering his cap number for 2015.

Detroit general manager Martin Mayhew did well to replace Suh with a player of similar caliber, albeit one who is three years older and inching toward the decline phase of his career.

The Ravens will collect a pair of mid-round draft picks, free up cap space and move promising 2014 second-round draft pick Timmy Jernigan into the starting lineup to fill Ngata's role.

The Lions have salvaged the opportunity for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 20 years.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

