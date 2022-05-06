Around the NFL

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Published: May 05, 2022 at 09:00 PM
Much of the Seattle Seahawks' 2022 offseason has been about departures.

However, a one-time 'Hawks Pro Bowler is making it known he wants to reunite with his former club.

Following his first and so-far only season with the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker K.J. Wright is hoping to find his way back to the Emerald City.

"I just want to go back home," Wright said to Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History show. "I think it's that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me."

Wright, 32, was a mainstay in the Seahawks' starting lineup for the better part of a decade. After he was taken in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by Seattle, Wright became a starter as a rookie and was a member of the team's Super Bowl XLVIII squad, tallying seven tackles in the win over the Denver Broncos. A Pro Bowler in 2016, Wright had five seasons with 100-plus tackles in Seattle, forming a dynamic linebacking combo with Bobby Wagner.

After a decade in Seattle, Wright signed with Las Vegas for the 2021 campaign. He played in every game with eight starts, compiling 51 tackles.

Delivering a message of complete transparency, Wright, who has 992 career tackles, wants to return to Seattle. If that doesn't come to be, he hinted that retirement could be on the horizon.

"Last year, I left, I went to Vegas by myself, my family didn't come with me. I'm not doing that again," Wright said. "I don't think I'm going to move my family anywhere across the country. If it's not Seattle again, I'll be happy, I'll be content."

Would the Seahawks be happy with a reunion? Time will tell if Wright gets his wish for a return to Seattle.

