Linebacker Carpenter looking to fill any holes in Cowboys' defense

Published: Aug 05, 2007 at 09:53 AM

SAN ANTONIO -- Bobby Carpenter is still moving from the inside to the outside of the Dallas Cowboys defense, just like he did as a rookie last season.

On some plays in training camp, Carpenter lines up as an inside linebacker. Then he rushes from the outside, sometimes from a defensive end slot.

"I'm just trying to make sure I'm well-versed at everything," Carpenter said. "I don't want to be a jack of all trades and master of none, but I'd like to be able to think that if they need somebody to go in, I'll be that guy."

Carpenter also doesn't want to be a first-round bust.

The 18th overall pick out of Ohio State last year by the Cowboys, and the son of one of former coach Bill Parcells' past players, Carpenter didn't start a game until the regular-season finale. He then started the playoff game and had five tackles against Seattle.

"At the end of the year, I was ready to play and I was ready to play for him," Carpenter said.

But Parcells decided to retire instead of returning for another season.

The Cowboys hired Wade Phillips, a defensive specialist. The new coach also brought a 3-4 scheme, but one that will play a bit differently than Parcells' version -- and closer to what Carpenter played in college.

"I think that's helped him some," Phillips said. "It's still a new experience for him, but he's doing some good things. It's really kind of like the light's turned on for him. I'm encouraged."

Phillips likes Carpenter's size (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) and speed. That helps the linebacker to stop runners, rush the passer, and cover tight ends and running backs on pass plays.

Soon after Phillips got hired, Carpenter spoke with his new coach and was encouraged by what he heard.

"He said, 'Do a lot of things, let's see what you can do best, get you in there and let you play,"' Carpenter said. "'Then if we have to move you around we will, but we want to get you one solid position where you can excel."'

For now, they are still in the "do a lot of things" mode.

There are a dozen linebackers in training camp, including the four primary starters from last year: Pro Bowl starter DeMarcus Ware, Bradie James, Akin Ayodele and Greg Ellis, although the 10th-year veteran Ellis hasn't been able to practice in his comeback from a torn Achilles' tendon.

"If I spent all my time worrying about that, I probably wouldn't be a very good player," Carpenter said of the crowded position. "I try to take care of what I can and work hard on the field."

With the learning experience of his rookie season behind him, and all the offseason work - two full minicamps and several organized team activities - Carpenter got to the Alamodome feeling more comfortable and confident.

"The offseason was what really helped me... Things have slowed down a lot," he said "It's easier than last year. Coming into training camp, I felt real good, real confident. Things are more instinctive now."

Ayodele said he sees a huge difference in Carpenter's play.

"The defense really fits him," Ayodele said. "He's more knowledgeable. For a young guy, he's taken up a leadership role. He talks a lot. He communicates. You can really see his athletic ability in the inside spot."

Or outside -- wherever Phillips and the Cowboys put him.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

news

Browns WR Elijah Moore energized by Jets trade: Feeling wanted will make any player 'go harder'

At just 23 years old, Elijah Moore already has an opportunity to start over. Following a fall from grace with the New York Jets, the 2021 second-round wide receiver believes he has the perfect chance to make the most of it due to actually being wanted by the Cleveland Browns.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams downplays recent comments, says he loves HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

After recently delivering some strong words about his standing with the Raiders front office, Davante Adams assured reporters that everything is well in Las Vegas and that the comments were simply overblown.

news

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023: Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, DeMeco Ryans among stocks to buy

As we head into the summer, we're also entering an unofficial staple of the NFL calendar: BANDWAGON SEASON. With that in mind, Adam Schein spotlights nine stocks -- of the player, coach and team variety -- that you should buy in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More