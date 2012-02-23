Like Montana, Manning reportedly could end up with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs, who acquired an aging Joe Montana for a final shot at glory in 1993, reportedly have their minds set on doing the same thing with Peyton Manning.
KCSP-AM reported Thursday that it's heard the Chiefs and Manning's agent, Tom Condon, have spoken twice about the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, and that the financials appear to be a "good fit" for the team, according to ProFootballTalk.com .
Matt Cassel, who had his 2011 season cut short because of a hand injury, signed a six-year, $63 million contract with the Chiefs in 2009.
Manning missed the entire 2011 season while he recovered from surgery on his neck, and he's due to receive a $28 million bonus March 8. The Colts widely are expected to select Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in April's draft, leading most fans to speculate that Manning's days in Indianapolis are nearing an end.
It's against league rules for any other team to recruit Manning while he's still under contract with the Colts, but that certainly hasn't slowed the rumor mill when the subject is the NFL's only four-time MVP.