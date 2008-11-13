Lewis voted Week 10 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Nov. 6-10.
Lewis was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were safety Yeremiah Bell of the Miami Dolphins, safety Abram Elam of the New York Jets, defensive end Dwight Freeney of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Julius Peppers of the Carolina Panthers.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.