Lewis voted Week 10 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Published: Nov 13, 2008 at 07:47 AM

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Nov. 6-10.

Lewis was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were safety Yeremiah Bell of the Miami Dolphins, safety Abram Elam of the New York Jets, defensive end Dwight Freeney of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Julius Peppers of the Carolina Panthers.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

Yeremiah Bell, S, Miami Dolphins

Bell knocked down a two-point conversion attempt by Seattle late in the fourth quarter to secure the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Seahawks. Bell led the Dolphins with nine tackles. 

  Abram Elam, S, 
 New York Jets

Elam sacked St. Louis quarterback Marc Bulger, forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown that helped open the flood gates for the Jets. Elam also had four tackles in the Jets' win.

Dwight Freeney, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Freeney totaled three tackles and was all over Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with two sacks and a forced fumble in the Colts' 24-20 win at Pittsburgh. 

  Ray Lewis, LB, 
 Baltimore Ravens

Lewis had eight tackles and two interceptions in the Ravens' 41-13 win at Houston. The Ravens were able to slow down the high-flying Texans offense, limiting them to only one TD.

Julius Peppers, DE, Carolina Panthers

Peppers contributed seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed as the Panthers defense dominated the Raiders in a 17-6 win at Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 12

Where does your fantasy football team stand in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season? Itching to make a trade? Michelle Magdziuk spotlights three players to buy low and three to sell high.
news

Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner & previewing Week 13 of college football

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.