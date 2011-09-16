Lewis returns to practice but status for Sunday in doubt

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis returned to practice Friday, but his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets remains up in the air.
The Jaguars listed their star tight end as doubtful because of an injured right calf he sustained in Jacksonville's season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. Lewis originally thought he just was suffering from cramps, but it was later determined that he had a strained calf muscle.
If Lewis is a no-go, it would be a key loss for quarterback Luke McCown against the Jets. Lewis had two receptions for 28 yards before leaving the game last week and has been a top target for Jacksonville throughout his six-year career.
Jacksonville wideout Jason Hill (hip) was also listed as doubtful, while cornerback Derek Cox (chest) and defensive end Aaron Kampman (knee) were ruled out for Sunday.
The Jets listed wide receiver Santonio Holmes (knee, quad) and defensive back Eric Smith (ankle), who were both limited in practice, as questionable.
