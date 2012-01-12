Lewis hopes message doesn't ring hollow; four things to watch

4) Aaron Rodgers' jersey. If it's clean, I'm not sure how great a shot the Giants have. One of the primary benefits of the bye week for the Packers, like with all teams, was getting healthy, and the guys protecting Rodgers certainly have. Green Bay will have tackles Bryan Bulaga and Chad Clifton and guard Josh Sitton on the field at the same time for the first time since Sept. 25, and that's important facing the Giants fearsome front. If those guys can do the job on Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora, it's probably curtains for the Giants. I can't help but think back to the summer, when folks were wondering if the Packers would be sharp without having staged "lockout camps" like some other teams. They, of course, were just fine, and not shy about pointing it out to people. You're hearing some of the same "rust" talk now. My guess is, as long as Rodgers' jersey is clean, the Packers will have something else to brag on come late Sunday.