Lewand: Detroit Lions have given Cliff Avril 'significant' offers

The Detroit Lions have offered defensive end Cliff Avril "significant multiyear offers," team president Tom Lewand told season-ticket holders in a Web chat Thursday.
We "continue to have dialog(ue) with Cliff and his agent," Lewand said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We have made him some very significant multiyear offers ... We look forward to having him this year, at least on the franchise tag, and hopefully beyond."
Avril and the Lions have been in talks over a long-term deal, and the fourth-year pro said he doesn't plan to sign the one-year franchise-tag tender.
Avril was a no-show for the team's voluntary offseason workouts, which began Monday, and isn't required to participate in any offseason workout without a signed deal.
A key cog in the Lions' defensive front, Avril would be forced to play the upcoming season under a one-year contract if he and the team don't come to terms on a new deal before the July 15 contract deadline.
Avril started all 16 games for the Lions last season, recording 36 tackles and a career-high 11 sacks.