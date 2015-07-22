Around the NFL

Letter from the Future: Cowboys playoff-bound?

Published: Jul 22, 2015 at 06:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

I opened my inbox this morning to find a highly curious email: A letter -- seemingly from my own account and hand -- time-stamped January 2016. Sitting near a flock of pranksters here in the newsroom, I was sure it was a gag. Now I don't know what to think.

I called IT, but they're scrambling, telling me: "We can't trace it to an existing IP. You're on your own, pal."

Around The NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal's advice: Put it out there. See what floats in. Maybe others are getting Letters from the Future, too.

Here it is:

From: Marc Sessler [XXaddress redactedXX]
Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2015 at 5:39 AM [embargoed list-serv: Saturday, January 2, 2016 at 10:10 a.m.]
To: Marc Sessler [XXaddress redactedXX]
Subject: LETTER FROM THE FUTURE

This can't be real, you're thinking. But it is real -- you'll see in time.

The date -- here -- is January 2, 2016, one day after the ball dropped and 24 hours before Week 17 blossoms into a flower of chaos.

I'll soon explain how I sent this (and I'll prove it) but first there's something more urgent to discuss: the Dallas Cowboys.

I recently found that July post "we" wrote on golfer John Daly predicting a 2,000-yard season from Darren McFadden. It was right to call that nonsense, but there's much more to say about how it all unfolds for the 'Boys in 2015. Pay attention:

  1. Here in January, I can tell you that it's been a comprehensive roller-coaster ride for Tony Romo and friends. Dallas sits today at 8-7, facing a must-win tilt against Colt McCoy and the Redskins. With a win tomorrow -- and a Giants loss to the Eagles -- the Cowboys earn a wild-card spot. A loss puts Dallas down for a long winter's dirt-nap.

Who knew Jay Gruden & Co. would trade RGIII to the Bills before Columbus Day? Who knew Colt would rip off three straight December wins, prompting Washington's success-starved fan base to call themselves "McCoy's McManiacs?" (Deeply cheesy.) Still, McCoy's owned in 88 percent of fantasy leagues right now and has a chance to put the 'Boys six feet under: Wild.

  1. Forget McFadden. That whole offseason pantomime over Dallas re-booting the team's clock-chewing ground game with a patchwork of underwhelming runners was a bust. The Cowboys don't come close to last year's run-play percentage of 51.6. Not with that raging pack of JAGs in the backfield, who leave Romo on the cusp of 500 attempts heading into Week 17.
  1. Dez Bryant fantasy owners win big. I won't spoil it, but his statistical output will be remembered for decades thanks to an attack that leans heavily on three-wideout sets after the bye. Cole Beasley's flowing blonde locks also become a thing: The feisty little slot man blooms into a fan favorite who easily tops his 37 catches from last autumn.
  1. Get ready: Brandon Weeden, of all men, saves the season with a 17-point comeback against the Jets in Week 15. Watching Romo's oft-shaky backup drop dimes on Darrelle Revis is mind-bending on a societal level, but the aging ginger delivers in a massive, nationally televised spot.
  1. Stay in bed on November 17th. Trust me.
  1. You -- and so many others -- tried your best with True Detective: Season 2. You re-watched episodes, pored through opinion pieces, even drove from West L.A. out to creepy Vernon/"Vinci" to better appreciate the plot. In the end: A tangled journey to mostly nowhere. But there's hope: the casting of Billy Bob Thornton, Jeffrey Wright and Natalie Portman -- in a plot based around mysterious animal sacrifices in Minot, North Dakota -- should make Season 3 a redemptive ride. Also: RIP Han Solo.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Falcons' Rich McKay: Emphasizing taunting penalties was 'brought to us by the players, the NCAA'

The NFL's plan to emphasize taunting penalties in 2021 has generated criticism. Falcons president Rich McKay said that emphasizing the rule came after requests from the players' union and NCAA coaches.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes not worried about Penei Sewell's rookie struggles

After sitting out all of 2020, rookie tackle Penei Sewell struggled through the preseason. After playing on the left side in college, the transition to right tackle has proven to be more difficult than planned.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson on QB Mac Jones: 'He's a rookie, but he plays like a vet'

Perhaps no one saw Mac Jones' evolution throughout training camp better than the CBs who faced him. J.C. Jackson gives his evaluation of the Patriots new rookie quarterback.
news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW