Letroy Guion back with Green Bay Packers

Despite a recent arrest on multiple felony charges, which included possession of 357 grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm, Letroy Guion is heading back to Green Bay.
The Packers have re-signed the 27-year-old defensive tackle, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million ($2.75 million base).
The signing should be of good value for the Packers, who watched Guion ascend last season and take over the role left behind by an injured B.J. Raji. (Raji is also back to the Pack, per the team.)
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses C.J. Spiller's potential with the Saints and features the return of Win Wess' Toaster! Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.