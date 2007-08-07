Lessons learned from the draft

3. Teams know when the talent pool at a certain position is lean, and if you need a player from that pool, go get one. The left tackle position had only a few top players and two teams were willing to give next year's first-round picks to get one -- the 49ers, who took Joe Staley, and the Colts, who wanted the last quality left tackle left on the board and gave away next year's first-round pick, which should be about selection No. 30, for Tony Ugoh. When Arizona took Levi Brown at the No. 5 spot, the ability for the Redskins to trade their pick at No. 6 slipped tremendously. Washington still got a great player in safety LaRon Landry, but if teams were giving first-round compensation for the other tackles, then Brown could have been a windfall for the Redskins.