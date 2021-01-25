Leslie Frazier's Bills players praise coach's 'calm' approach

The day after the Buffalo Bills' season ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, cornerback ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ was asked about defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the potential of his becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach. White smiled for a second, while rubbing his beard, before confessing emphatically, "I don't like that idea at all."

Of course, White said it for selfish reasons. He wants Frazier to remain in Buffalo and continue to be the point man for that defense. While talking with members of Frazier's defense in recent weeks, it appeared that White's sentiment around -- and feelings for -- the 61-year-old are universally shared.

"He's just a leader," safety ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿ told me. "He wants the best for his players."

"He's just great all around," said linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿. "You can tell he really cares about his players. That's the one thing I've noticed playing for him for four years. He's on your side. He's not against you. He's not looking to hurt you. He wants the best out of everybody, and puts you in position to do that."

"He's a great person, great coach, but an even better person," said linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿. "I think that's the biggest thing: earning that respect from your players. (Like I said,) everybody respects Coach Frazier here."

Since arriving in Buffalo in 2017, Frazier's Bills defense ranks second in opponent's passer rating and passing yards allowed, fifth in total yards allowed and takeaways and sixth in points allowed. That looks pretty good on a resume that already includes one previous stint as a head coach (with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to '13) and multiple stops as a defensive coordinator. In 15 seasons as either a head coach or coordinator, Frazier's defenses have ranked in the top 20 10 times, including six times in the top 10.

What's unique about the soft-spoken Frazier is how he gets his point across. In fact, I openly wondered if he ever yells at his players.

"Yeah, yeah, he does," laughed Poyer, before clarifying. "It's not like yelling at you but telling you to get his point across, or getting attention. That's a good question."

Has he ever yelled at you, Matt Milano?