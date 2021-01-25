Leslie Frazier's Bills players praise coach's 'calm' approach

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 06:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

The day after the Buffalo Bills' season ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, cornerback ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ was asked about defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the potential of his becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach. White smiled for a second, while rubbing his beard, before confessing emphatically, "I don't like that idea at all."

Of course, White said it for selfish reasons. He wants Frazier to remain in Buffalo and continue to be the point man for that defense. While talking with members of Frazier's defense in recent weeks, it appeared that White's sentiment around -- and feelings for -- the 61-year-old are universally shared. 

"He's just a leader," safety ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿ told me. "He wants the best for his players."

"He's just great all around," said linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿. "You can tell he really cares about his players. That's the one thing I've noticed playing for him for four years. He's on your side. He's not against you. He's not looking to hurt you. He wants the best out of everybody, and puts you in position to do that."

"He's a great person, great coach, but an even better person," said linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿. "I think that's the biggest thing: earning that respect from your players. (Like I said,) everybody respects Coach Frazier here."

Since arriving in Buffalo in 2017, Frazier's Bills defense ranks second in opponent's passer rating and passing yards allowed, fifth in total yards allowed and takeaways and sixth in points allowed. That looks pretty good on a resume that already includes one previous stint as a head coach (with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to '13) and multiple stops as a defensive coordinator. In 15 seasons as either a head coach or coordinator, Frazier's defenses have ranked in the top 20 10 times, including six times in the top 10. 

What's unique about the soft-spoken Frazier is how he gets his point across. In fact, I openly wondered if he ever yells at his players. 

"Yeah, yeah, he does," laughed Poyer, before clarifying. "It's not like yelling at you but telling you to get his point across, or getting attention. That's a good question."

Has he ever yelled at you, Matt Milano?

"A couple of times," he said. "I wouldn't consider it yelling. But his voice definitely does change when he's a little angry."

"He's just great all around. You can tell he really cares about his players. That's the one thing I've noticed playing for him for four years." Bills linebacker Matt Milano

"He has a way of yelling, you know what I mean?" said Edmunds. "He gets his point across without raising his voice too much, but at the same time, you know exactly what he's meaning when he's saying it, what the tone is in his voice."

Perhaps that's the former player in Frazier. He spent five years with the Chicago Bears, from 1981 to '85, actually leading that historic '85 defense in interceptions with six before blowing out his knee in a lopsided win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Frazier never returned to play again, speeding his transition into the coaching ranks. 

"He's the type of guy that never gets too high, never gets too low," said safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿. "I think him being a former player, I think, plays a part in that, because as a player, you can't be up and down. With myself, like I can't, if I have a good game, I can't get too high. If I have a bad game, I can't get too low. You have to stay in the middle, because that's how you continue to get better. And I think that's how Fraze is." 

"He puts confidence in guys," added Poyer, who, like White, Hyde and Milano, joined Buffalo the same year Frazier did (Edmunds arrived in 2018). "He'll tell you if you're not doing something right, and he'll credit you for doing the right job. He's a coach that helped me excel throughout my career -- my four years here -- I learned a lot about the game through Fraze."

So we know Frazier can teach. We know players relate to him and he relates to the players. Can he lead?

I'll let Milano handle this.

"He stays calm. That's one thing I've noticed. When things get a little rough on the sideline, he's the one that's being calm, making adjustments and getting us in the right positions."

And that, in turn, gives the players confidence. 

"Absolutely. Calm breeds calm."

Follow Mike Giardi on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: Author of old dynasty will face creator of new one in Super Bowl LV

In two weeks, the author of the old dynasty, Tom Brady, and the creator of the new one, Patrick Mahomes, will meet in Super Bowl LV. Judy Battista explores the epic matchup that awaits.
news

Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments a message to Packers brass that organizational mentality must change

After losing in the NFC title game for the second straight year, Aaron Rodgers' postgame comments were aimed at Packers decision-makers. The message? Change the mentality or perhaps it could be time for the generational QB to move on, Michael Silver writes.
news

Bruce Arians' NFL career résumé nearly complete as Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LV

With the Buccaneers' victory over the Packers in the NFC title game, Bruce Arians is closer than ever to winning the Super Bowl title that has eluded him as a head coach. Jim Trotter chronicles Arians' journey and how Tampa Bay embodied the coach's boldness in Sunday's win.
news

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers: Why they never met in the playoffs before

With the historic playoff meeting finally about to happen on Championship Sunday, NFL Research's Matt Okada charts why Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have never met in the playoffs before.
news

Best NFL fits for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson: Falcons, Panthers make sense

Where could BYU quarterback Zach Wilson end up going in the 2021 NFL Draft? Charley Casserly lists four of the best potential team fits for the vaunted prospect.
news

Philip Rivers' career defined by buoyant personality, inconsistency in big moments

With Philip Rivers retiring, Jim Trotter considers the quarterback's outsized personality -- and inconsistent performance in big moments.
news

Top 10 quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl: Where does Philip Rivers rank?

Philip Rivers is retiring after 17 NFL seasons, having logged eight Pro Bowls and seven playoff appearances. But he didn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Where does Rivers rank among quarterbacks who never won a Super Bowl? Adam Rank lists his top 10.
news

Lack of diversity looms over NFL coach/GM hiring cycle

Judy Battista digs into a hiring cycle that has included just two new diverse general managers and one new diverse head coach -- the Jets' Robert Saleh -- so far this year.
news

2021 NFL turnaround candidates: Don't sleep on Cowboys, Jets

Washington and Cleveland just turned putrid seasons from 2019 into playoff journeys in 2020. Which NFL teams could follow suit in the 2021 campaign? Marc Sessler spotlights four particular franchises.
news

Scouting Zeus: How I initially stumbled upon the late, great Orlando Brown

Scott Pioli journeys back his early scouting days, when a sleepy trip to South Carolina State unearthed a 10-year NFL starter, thanks to the persistence of the late, great Orlando "Zeus" Brown.
news

Longtime Bills DE Jerry Hughes finally finding playoff glory

No player has been with the Bills longer than Jerry Hughes. Mike Giardi digs into his position as elder statesman on a team poised to shake decades of futility.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW