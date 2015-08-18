LeSean McCoy to get MRI after hamstring injury

LeSean McCoy will undergo an MRI on his hamstring after leaving practice Tuesday. McCoy was seen by multiple reporters grabbing his leg during red zone work. McCoy was taken to the locker room while clearly limping. NFL Media's Albert Breer reports McCoy has a strained hamstring.
We usually don't get carried away noting daily practice injuries because they are plentiful. But McCoy is not your average player, and the MRI indicates that the Bills have some level of concern. Ryan says the team hopes it is just a strain and confirmed the hamstring is "not off the bone." With that said, Ryan was already talking about the "next man up" philosophy.
McCoy's injury is particularly meaningful because the team is planning to build their offense around McCoy. It's also worth noting that Buffalo's entire running back position is in tatters.
Veteran Fred Jackson has been out for nearly all of training camp with a hamstring injury. Rookie Karlos Williams, seen as a serious challenger for the No. 2 running back job, is expected to be out for multiple weeks after a "procedure" that Ryan dubbed "sensitive." Reserves Boobie Dixon (calf) and Bryce Brown (hamstring) are also currently injured, meaning that Bronson Hill and Ricky Seale are the only two healthy running backs. Ryan is hopeful that Jackson, Dixon, and Brown could be back on the field next week.
The Bills want to be a ground and pound offense in 2015. But first they need to get some running backs healthy.
