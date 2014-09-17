LeSean McCoy on DeSean Jackson: 'He's playing'

Jackson told Eagles running back LeSean McCoy on Monday that the sprained AC joint he sustained in Week 2 won't keep him from suiting up against Philadelphia.
"He's playing," McCoy told WIP-FM on Wednesday, per The Washington Post. "He said he's definitely playing. That's the first thing he texted, he said 'I'm playing.'"
The Redskins this week labeled Jackson "day-to-day," but Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins expects the wideout to be in the lineup at Lincoln Financial Field -- and so do we.
"I'm sure the crowds will cheer him on," McCoy said. "I don't think they'll boo him. ... Hey, they didn't boo (Donovan) McNabb. They didn't boo McNabb. It's tough. I don't think they will boo him, but I think he'll come out trying to play hard."
