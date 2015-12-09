LeSean McCoy hasn't picked up Chip Kelly's phone calls

A few years ago, there was a great scene in the Miami Dolphins' Hard Knocks that captured just how jarring a trade could be. Vontae Davis was crushed when he found out the Dolphins dealt him and wanted to break from the meeting to call his grandmother. There's a chance that maybe McCoy didn't have the luxury of a comforting face-to-face conversation on the way out, or maybe he didn't want one, but it's understandable that he still harbors some resentment toward Kelly.