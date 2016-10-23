Around the NFL

LeSean McCoy (hamstring) exits early in Bills' loss

Published: Oct 23, 2016 at 08:13 AM

The Bills went without their workhorse for much of Sunday's losing effort.

LeSean McCoy missed the last quarter and a half of Sunday's 28-25 loss to Miami with a what coach Rex Ryan said was a sore hamstring. The running back was bothered by the same hamstring issue during much of the week of practice leading up to Sunday's game, which left him listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

After the game, McCoy said he felt "amazing" while warming up before the game, but he later felt pain in his hamstring during the game.

McCoy rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and looked to be closer to the back Buffalo thought it was getting when the Bills traded for him in 2015. He came back to earth Sunday, rushing for 11 yards on eight carries before exiting with the injury.

Mike Gillislee replaced McCoy in a running game that, in the absence of McCoy and trailing late, shifted away from the primary back focus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

