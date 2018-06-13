LeSean McCoy gushes over Josh Allen: 'He's special'

"I have to be honest, he's pretty good," LeSean McCoy said, per the team transcript. "I'm not a big fan of rookies. The best rookie I've probably liked in my career has been Tre [White]. Tre's really good. A lot of guys as rookies, they're not like him. The quarterback is on that level: he's good, he's smart, [but] he has to learn of course. He's thrown some passes that probably shouldn't have been thrown, but other than that he has a strong arm, [he is] very intelligent. He's too smart. Sometimes, we have conversations, and I'm like, 'Easy, this is not like an exam. Just talk to me. You can say 'yo, what's up'".