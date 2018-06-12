Josh Allen will get some first-team reps in minicamp

Josh Allen will get reps with the first-team offense during the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Allen would spend time with the starting unit this week, the first opportunity for the No. 7 overall pick to work with the starters this spring.

McDermott noted that Allen will spend most of his time with the third-team group, but will periodically get snaps with the starters.

"He's worked hard.....this has been part of the plan from the start. But give Josh credit, he's earned it," the coach said, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Up to minicamp, Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron took the starting reps as the Bills brought along their fireball-throwing rookie slowly.

Getting Allen reps with the first-team sets the stage for the rookie to compete for the starting gig during next month's training camp. Of all the rookie quarterbacks, Allen might have the best chance to win the starting job out of the gate.