LeSean McCoy: Duce Staley pulled me out late in win

LeSean McCoy had his best game in weeks during Sunday's 34-28 win over the St. Louis Rams. However, it was still un-Shady like.
He finished with 81 yards on 24 carries for an average of 3.4 yards per carry (not great, but well more than his 1.5 the previous two games). McCoy has yet to break 100 rushing yards in a game this season -- a number he reached seven times in 2013.
Adding to the interest was that on the Eagles' final drive, when they were trying to milk the clock after the Rams made a furious comeback, it was Darren Sproles -- not McCoy -- getting the carries.
"They called me out. (Running backs coach) Duce (Staley) pulled me out," McCoy said on WIP-FM on Monday night, per the Philadelphia Daily News. "For the most part, if I'm tired, I come out. Then Sproles has his different packages, he has his plays to come in, but the majority of the time, it's just how I'm feeling.
"That was kind of the first time -- well, every once in a while, Duce might pull me out and let Sproles get in. One thing about Duce, I trust his judgment. If he feels like I'm tired ... he pulled me out for a reason. I didn't argue it, because I trust him. He's been with me here since Day 1. It worked out."
The response runs contradictory to his post-game comments Sunday that he took himself out. Coach Chip Kelly downplayed McCoy not getting the late touches.
Still it's interesting that last season's leading rusher would get pulled on the most pivotal running scenario of the game. But as things have gone for the Eagles all season, even without McCoy at his best, the team still won.
UPDATE: Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur shot down any ideas of concern over McCoy's removal on Tuesday, calling it a "non-issue."
