LeGarrette Blount signs one-year deal with Patriots

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the veteran running back has signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $2 million, according to a source informed of his situation. NFL Media's Albert Breer added that Blount's deal includes a $760,000 base salary, $100,000 signing bonus, $100,000 roster bonus and $1 million in incentives.
The move comes a day after the Patriots released third-year back Tyler Gaffney. Blount missed the final four games and the playoffs last season with a chipped bone in his hip. The injury didn't require surgery for Blount, who will turn 30 in December. Rapoport reported Blount should be ready for organized team activities.
Blount joins a Patriots running back stable that includes Dion Lewis, James White, Donald Brown, Brandon Bolden and Joey Iosefa.
The apparent lack of interest in Blount on the free-agent market is somewhat telling, but Blount has always fit in nicely in New England. Last season, Blount had a 165 carries for 703 yards and six touchdowns. If he can stay on the field, a similar workload can be expected.