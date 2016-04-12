Around the NFL

LeGarrette Blount signs one-year deal with Patriots

Published: Apr 12, 2016 at 05:18 AM

LeGarrette Blount won't be an ex-New England Patriot after all.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the veteran running back has signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $2 million, according to a source informed of his situation. NFL Media's Albert Breer added that Blount's deal includes a $760,000 base salary, $100,000 signing bonus, $100,000 roster bonus and $1 million in incentives.

The Patriotslater confirmed the signing, which was first reported by the Boston Herald.

The move comes a day after the Patriots released third-year back Tyler Gaffney. Blount missed the final four games and the playoffs last season with a chipped bone in his hip. The injury didn't require surgery for Blount, who will turn 30 in December. Rapoport reported Blount should be ready for organized team activities.

Blount joins a Patriots running back stable that includes Dion Lewis, James White, Donald Brown, Brandon Bolden and Joey Iosefa.

The apparent lack of interest in Blount on the free-agent market is somewhat telling, but Blount has always fit in nicely in New England. Last season, Blount had a 165 carries for 703 yards and six touchdowns. If he can stay on the field, a similar workload can be expected.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

