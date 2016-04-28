Around the NFL

Left tackles are no longer 'safe' first-round picks

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 11:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Prior to the infamous 2013 class, conventional wisdom held that offensive tackles were the safest investments in the first round of NFL drafts.

That's no longer the case.

Left tackles, in particular, have fallen on hard times since inspiring Michael Lewis' best-seller-turned-blockbuster The Blind Side.

Since the current Collective Bargaining Agreement was ratified in July of 2011, the interior of the offensive line has produced the first round's best draft picks, such as the Cowboys' Zack Martin and Travis Frederick, the Bears' Kyle Long and the Steelers' David DeCastro.

Top-five draft picks, on the other hand, have struggled mightily, with the Chiefs' Eric Fisher, the Jaguars' Luke Joeckel and the Vikings' Matt Kalil as the prime examples.

So what is behind the stagnant development of early-round offensive tackles over the past half-decade?

For starters, defensive-line play has gained ground on offensive lines since the CBA eliminated contact in offseason practices and restricted teams to 14 fully-padded practices per regular season.

"They're not getting any better because they don't ever get to practice football," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians explained, via the Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder. "Since we've made the rule changes, the quality of the athlete has gone way up, and the quality of the football has gone way down. ... When we draft them, they just go through the entire spring without pads just doing stupid a-- drills that don't get them any better."

The curtailed practice schedule has been exacerbated by the growing chasm between the NCAA and pro game, with spread offenses dominating the college ranks.

College linemen typically split wide with more space between the tackles and guards and fewer defenders in the box. One of the byproducts of the uptempo spread offense is less time between plays for college pass rushers settle in and think about moves and countermoves -- as NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell recently outlined on Yahoo! Sports Radio's The Shutdown Podcast.

When tackles get to the NFL, they have to adjust to a three-point stance, a quarterback's five- or seven-step drop, a tighter line of scrimmage, high-octane pass rushers with full arsenals of moves and countermoves, exotic defensive schemes and speedy linebackers and safeties coming on blitzes.

Arians drafted Florida star D.J. Humphries last offseason, with the full understanding that the first-round tackle would require a red-shirt season.

"So many of those guys never get in a three-point stance," Arians said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "... It's fundamentals that we're going back now and have to teach. We never had to teach it before. Great athletes. The athletes are much, much better, but the fundamentals are worse than they've ever been."

It's not that tackles arrive at the next level devoid of fundamentals. It's that the fundamentals in college have diverged from the NFL's fundamentals.

The same is true for other positions. Spread quarterbacks have lacked NFL staying power. Spread running games have contributed to the devaluation of the tailback position. Spread wide receivers too often arrive on the scene armed with just a handful of routes, specializing in bubble screens and slants.

The skill-position players often boast enough pure talent to get by on instincts while learning the pro game. It's a different story on the offensive line, where the best players are also the most effective technicians.

Colts general manager Ryan Grigson has a mandate to fix his leaky pass protection this week after drafting six offensive linemen since 2012.

"People don't like to say it," Grigson acknowledged, per Holder, "but there is some guessing going on in this thing, some hypothetical evaluation and imagination."

Pro Football Focus illustrates that challenge, pointing out that Notre Dame's Ronnie Stanley and Ole Miss' Laremy Tunsil -- this year's consensus top two tackle prospects -- combined to protect on a seven-step drop 42 times last season. Pro tackles average more than 120 seven-step drops per year.

That doesn't mean Tunsil, Stanley and Michigan State's Jack Conklin are destined to become first-round busts. It does mean they will likely need extra time to master the necessary fundamentals and technique -- just as Humphries did last season under Arians' tutelage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE