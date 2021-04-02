Around the NFL

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 10:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday.

Bentley will work in an advisory capacity with NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent on player performance and the development of enhancements, metrics and resources and the best practices to enhance the sport.

"I'm honored to be able to use cutting-edge research and data to assist leadership at the NFL in player protection and risk reduction throughout all levels of football." Bentley said. "Under the leadership of [Commissioner] Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent, along with head coaches around the NFL, we are committed to growing and enhancing the game of football all over the world."

Bentley's other tasks will see him work with NFL youth and high school football to grow the game and to expand the NFL Way to Play initiative, which seeks to protect players from unnecessary risk and bring about a culture change across all levels of football. Bentley has worked with NFL Way to Play since its inception, hosting clinics, enhancing the curriculum and creating myriad videos focused on assisting players and coaches with the best position-based drills for using proper technique.

"The game of football continues to evolve by applying science, technology, and rules in its ongoing effort to advance player protection and remove unnecessary risk from the game," Vincent said in a statement. "LeCharles Bentley is a world-class thought leader in analyzing the metrics and developing improved playing techniques."

A second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2002, Bentley, a guard and center, was a two-time Pro Bowler in four seasons with the Saints before moving on to the Cleveland Browns. However, Bentley never played for Cleveland as his career was cut short due to injury.

Now, Bentley, 41, is taking the lead on improving players' performance and growth, along with elongating their careers and growing the game as a whole.

Related Content

news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
news

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary, signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht not worried about potential future salary-cap issues

Tampa Bay has kept its core intact this offseason by pushing money into the future with void years. According to GM Jason Licht, the mechanism to kick the salary-cap hits down the road doesn't have the Bucs worried they'll be handcuffed in future seasons.
news

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now

Wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is the lone man left on the list of notable Buccaneers free agents still on the market. It doesn't sound like a resolution is coming in short order unless Brown is willing to take fewer bucks to return.
news

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase 'wouldn't mind' reunion with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Ja'Marr Chase is not only one of the most dynamic receivers in this year's draft, he's also Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's former teammate at LSU. 
news

Robert Kraft: 'I don't feel like we've done the greatest job the last few years' in the draft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants his team built through the draft and he knows that's where Bill Belichick and his staff have stumbled the past few seasons. 
news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW