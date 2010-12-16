LeBeau-Polamalu duo makes Steel Curtain a dominant force

With no tight end or back to Joe Flacco's left, Polamalu crept up and blitzed from the weak side, unimpeded. A gamble, yes, but a safe one when your safety can cover the quarterback's five-yard drop in less than two seconds. There wasn't enough time for Flacco to get the ball to his tight end out in the left flat. Not to mention, he should've changed his protection so that Ray Rice picked up Polamalu coming from the side without a tight end.