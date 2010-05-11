League waits to hear back on Roethlisberger, who finishes treatment

Published: May 11, 2010 at 05:43 AM

The NFL is awaiting further word regarding evaluations of Ben Roethlisberger, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback finished league-mandated treatment last week.

Roethlisberger completed a clinical evaluation -- ordered by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell following sexual-assault allegations against the quarterback led to no charges in April -- and there still could be a recommendation that he receive further treatment.

Goodell will move in a reasoned, measured pace in deciding when Roethlisberger can return to the Steelers' facility for offseason workouts. No decision is imminent, according to the source.

Steelers officials expect the quarterback to be back for their upcoming organized team activity sessions next month (June 1-3 and June 8-10) at the earliest, but they haven't been given a timetable or expectations from the league.

Goodell gave Roethlisberger a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. The punishment can be reduced to four games if Roethlisberger completes treatment and remains out of trouble.

