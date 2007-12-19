League upholds one-game suspension of Cowboys' Williams

Published: Dec 19, 2007 at 07:13 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Cowboys safety Roy Williams indeed will be suspended from Saturday night's game at Carolina as punishment for his repeated use of the horse-collar tackle, a maneuver banned a few years ago mainly because of him.

Williams appealed the ruling, but the league stuck to its stance even after hearing his side of the story. He'll also be out one week's pay, $35,000.

Williams took down Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb from the back of the neck of his jersey on Sunday. It was his third such tackle this season and the fourth in two years. He'd been warned after the previous tackle, in October, that another could result in a suspension. He racked up $37,500 for his previous three punishments.

"Commissioner (Roger) Goodell has denied the appeal of the one-game suspension of Roy Williams," the NFL said in a statement. "The horse-collar tackling technique is prohibited because the Competition Committee and the clubs have determined that it presents an unacceptable risk to player safety. Rules that protect and advance player safety must be enforced in a way that will deter violations and prevent injuries from occurring."

Williams leads the team with 65 solo tackles and is second in total tackles with 83, so his absence will be a stiff blow to the Cowboys, especially because of the timing.

