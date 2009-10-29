League says it doesn't have a problem with Redskins' sign ban

WASHINGTON -- The NFL is OK with the Redskins preventing fans from bringing any signs to home games.
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/washington-redskins) For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.
League spokesman Greg Aiello called it "a team and stadium matter" in an e-mail to The Associated Press on Thursday.
Redskins COO David Donovan said during a radio appearance on 106.7 The Fan this week that spectators can't carry signs or banners into FedEx Field. He said the new ban is for fan security and comfort.
The policy coincides with an increase of signs critical of owner Dan Snyder and front-office chief Vinny Cerrato during Washington's 2-5 start.
Aiello wrote that NFL teams are responsible for preventing the display of signs that obstruct sightlines or "which are inflammatory, derogatory or generally in bad taste."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press