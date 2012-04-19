League prodding Minnesota lawmakers; Light calls it a career

Published: Apr 18, 2012 at 11:22 PM

The NFL stepped up the pressure Wednesday on state lawmakers in Minnesota to get a new stadium built for the Vikings. Commissioner Roger Goodell told Gov. Mark Dayton that there could be "serious consequences" if a bill isn't passed this year, and another call is planned for Thursday.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly turned down a chance to coach the University of Arkansas football team on Wednesday.

Left tackle Matt Light, part of three Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots teams, is retiring from football after 11 dominant seasons as an NFL starter.

Get an early look at the countdown of the best players going into the 2012 season with "The Top 100 Players of 2012 -- Preview Show" Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

With the big day just one week away, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports on the latest draft scuttlebutt from around the league, while Bucky Brooks sorts first-round prospects into three tiers and identifies potential steals (Coby Fleener among them) at the end of Round 1. Plus complete draft coverage here.

Just as painful as drafting a quarterback bust is passing on one who becomes a franchise player. In Part 3 of his "How to draft a QB" series, Brian Billick examines teams that passed on Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday, Part 4 recounts Billick's 2003 experience drafting Kyle Boller in the first round.

Brandon Weeden drops by the Cover Two Podcast to talk about the upcoming draft with Jason Smith and Steve Wyche, and the guys break down the winners and losers of Tuesday's schedule release.

You can keep up with all of our mock drafts by checking out mock draft central. Speaking of, now it's your turn to make your predictions for the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft for a chance to win a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl XLVII.

Who will win the Lions-49ers rematch in Week 2? Now that we know how the schedule looks, Adam Rank offers some early predictions for the 2012 season.

Happy birthday to Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who turns 31 on Thursday.

