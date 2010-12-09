Lead NFL negotiator says 18-game season key to labor talks

"Ultimately, the only reason that we have a successful business and that we enjoy the public support that we have, and the economic success, and that the players can receive the kinds of salaries and benefits that they get, is because of the fans," Pash said. "And if we don't take advantage of the opportunity that the new collective bargaining agreement would offer to improve the game, to grow the game, to give fans and certainly clubs and players the benefits that would come with a new agreement, we are not just missing an opportunity, we're failing ... to honor the commitment that our fans make to us."