Leach signs three-year, $11 million deal with Ravens

HOUSTON -- All-Pro fullback Vonta Leach signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The Houston Texans were hoping to re-sign the 6-foot, 255-pound Leach, who was the lead blocker for Arian Foster, the NFL's leading rusher in 2010.
"We looked at him since early this offseason, and he was definitely on our wish list," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Vonta fits the style of offense we are building, and his type of physical play is an addition that fits. We're looking forward to getting him in here and start mixing him in right away. This is another addition where the coaches can send a big thank you to the personnel department."
General manager Ozzie Newsome, who negotiated the deal, said of Leach: "He's a Raven-type player. He's very physical and dedicated to the game. Our running game just got better."
The Houston Chronicle and KRIV-TV first reported the deal, which was confirmed by agent Ralph Vitolo on Sunday. The Ravens announced the signing late Sunday afternoon.
