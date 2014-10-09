Le'Veon Bell ready for larger workload against Browns

A look at the Pittsburgh Steelers' 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday reveals a curious lack of touches for Le'Veon Bell.
The second-year running back had just 15 carries in the game. Bell made the most of his limited workload, piling up 82 yards on his way to his fifth-straight game with more than 100 yards from scrimmage.
The Steelers went especially pass-heavy once they got in the Jaguars' red zone. The strategy went back to the quarterback, not offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
"That's me calling plays, feeling like we have the advantage in the pass game down there, so I called passes," Ben Roethlisberger said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "And I don't regret any of it."
"I feel like a lot of runners in the NFL: the more they get the ball, the more they get into a rhythm," Bell said. "The better (rhythm) I get, the game kind of slows down for you. You get into kind of a zone, as people will say.
"The more you get the rock, the better it will get for you."
You can safely assume Bell will get his touches on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL's worst run defenses, allowing more than five yards per carry on the ground. Le'Veon's gonna eat.
