Le'Veon Bell on joining Chiefs: 'I think this offense is really fit for my skill set'

After playing behind a disastrous offensive line in New York, with few weapons and a coaching staff ill-equipped to capitalize on what he does best, Le'Veon Bell landed a cushy gig in the exact opposite situation in Kansas City.

"I think this offense is really fit for my skill set," the new Chiefs running back said Wednesday, via Herbie Teope of the K.C. Star. "It's going to be fun, there's going to be a lot of weapons."

Bell noted that he doesn't worry about how many touches he'll get in a star-studded offense that features Patrick Mahomes﻿, Tyreek Hill﻿, Travis Kelce﻿, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and others. The veteran said playing for Andy Reid was a main reason he chose to join the Chiefs.

"Opportunity to play for coach Reid is going to be magnificent for me," Bell said, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Bell is hoping to show the league that he can still be a difference-maker in the right situation. His disastrous time in New York with Adam Gase brought only questions about how much he has left in the tank. If he gets back to his Pro Bowl level in K.C.'s multifaceted offense, Bell will see more suitors.

Reid said the veteran running back would practice Wednesday after signing with Kansas City last week.

As for Bell's availability for Sunday in Denver, Reid isn't tipping his hand.

"We will take it day by day ... really we got to just have good communication between coach and player to see where he is at, but he'll be in at practice and we will see how he does," Reid said, via Hayley Lewis of KSHB Kansas City.

Bell wasn't able to suit up for Monday's victory over Buffalo due to COVID-19 restrictions after he signed Thursday. The Chiefs added Bell for minimal cost after he was cut by the Jets, who owed the veteran $6 million guaranteed.

Even after Edwards-Helaire went off against Buffalo, taking 26 carries for 161 yards, the Chiefs believe Bell can add another dimension to the backfield.