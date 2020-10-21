Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell on joining Chiefs: 'I think this offense is really fit for my skill set'

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After playing behind a disastrous offensive line in New York, with few weapons and a coaching staff ill-equipped to capitalize on what he does best, Le'Veon Bell landed a cushy gig in the exact opposite situation in Kansas City.

"I think this offense is really fit for my skill set," the new Chiefs running back said Wednesday, via Herbie Teope of the K.C. Star. "It's going to be fun, there's going to be a lot of weapons."

Bell noted that he doesn't worry about how many touches he'll get in a star-studded offense that features Patrick Mahomes﻿, Tyreek Hill﻿, Travis Kelce﻿, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and others. The veteran said playing for Andy Reid was a main reason he chose to join the Chiefs.

"Opportunity to play for coach Reid is going to be magnificent for me," Bell said, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Bell is hoping to show the league that he can still be a difference-maker in the right situation. His disastrous time in New York with Adam Gase brought only questions about how much he has left in the tank. If he gets back to his Pro Bowl level in K.C.'s multifaceted offense, Bell will see more suitors.

Reid said the veteran running back would practice Wednesday after signing with Kansas City last week.

As for Bell's availability for Sunday in Denver, Reid isn't tipping his hand.

"We will take it day by day ... really we got to just have good communication between coach and player to see where he is at, but he'll be in at practice and we will see how he does," Reid said, via Hayley Lewis of KSHB Kansas City.

Bell wasn't able to suit up for Monday's victory over Buffalo due to COVID-19 restrictions after he signed Thursday. The Chiefs added Bell for minimal cost after he was cut by the Jets, who owed the veteran $6 million guaranteed.

Even after Edwards-Helaire went off against Buffalo, taking 26 carries for 161 yards, the Chiefs believe Bell can add another dimension to the backfield.

"My hat goes off to (Clyde), he was phenomenal and it doesn't hurt to have a running mate or two, different flavors isn't bad to throw at a defense," Reid said. "I think when you see Le'Veon, you'll see how big he is, he's a big man. ... Clyde had a big game and will welcome another helping hand."

Mahomes noted that, given the Chiefs' personnel, Bell could see plenty of matchups against linebackers in space on passing downs, which K.C. should take advantage of.

Mahomes credited Reid and GM Brett Veach with building a roster that can easily absorb Bell's personality and talent.

"It's about bringing in great players and creating competition," the Super Bowl MVP noted.

On paper, Bell's skill set in his prime fits like a glove in Reid's offense and provides the Chiefs a dynamic backfield that can take advantage when defenses sell out to slow Mahomes. In the coming weeks, we'll see if it was truly Gase holding Bell back or whether the running back is on the downslope of his career.

