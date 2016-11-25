Around the NFL

Le'Veon Bell: First-place Steelers 'still on the uprising'

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put an emphatic end to their midseason doldrums, winning twice in a five-day span to reclaim first place in the AFC North.

"We've been playing a lot better," All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after Thursday night's convincing victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Bell cautioned, however, that the Steelers still have room to improve.

"I wouldn't say we've turned the corner," Bell continued. "I think we're still on the uprising."

Veteran linebacker James Harrison echoed that sentiment.

"I'm not ready to say (we've turned the corner)," Harrison told Kinkhabwala. "We're 6-5, and we got a lot of ball ahead of us. We need to go out there and continue to grow."

Of all the positive signs over the past week, none is more uplifting than racking up 11 sacks in two games. Prior to Week 11, Football Outsiders ranked Pittsburgh as the weakest pass-rushing team in the league.

Harrison attributed the newfound heat on opposing quarterbacks to players "winning their one-on-one battles."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Steelers defenders have exploited the anemic, injury-ravaged offensive lines of the Colts and Browns.

Can they pull off the same feat against playoff hopefuls such as the Giants and Bills in the coming weeks?

