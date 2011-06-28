Law honored by Kraft, hopes to sign one-day deal with Pats

Published: Jun 28, 2011 at 06:35 PM

Ty Law's playing career is all but done. However, the former Pro Bowl cornerback has his eye on one more contract with the New England Patriots -- even if it's only for a day.

"... That's one of the reasons I haven't officially turned my papers in because I would like to at least say the last contract I sign was with New England," Law said, according to *The Boston Globe*. "And that would be an honor if I was able to do that, if Mr. (Robert) Kraft was to bless me with something like that, that would be the icing on the cake for a 15-year career."

Law played 10 of his 15 seasons with the Patriots and was among a group of players honored Tuesday night at The Sports Museum's 10th annual The Tradition Awards in Boston. Kraft, the Patriots' owner, presented Law with the football legacy award.

Law, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, played with four teams during his NFL career -- the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were the others -- but he'll always be associated with the Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowl rings. The 37-year-old told The Globe he had the opportunity to play with a team last season but decided it "wasn't the right time."

"I said, 'It's time to call it a career,' " Law said. "But hopefully, I'll get the opportunity to officially retire as a Patriot. That's my ultimate goal right now."

Whether Law will receive his wish remains to be seen. The Patriots aren't known for one-day contract celebrations, and Kraft didn't give an answer, instead choosing to heap praise on one of his personal favorites.

"To me, he is a Patriot and will always be a Patriot," Kraft said. "... He anchored our backfield. People don't realize part of the privilege of owning a team is you get to meet with great guys, and Ty has always been one of my favorites."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

