Around the NFL

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Published: Jul 11, 2021 at 05:33 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Of the various awards distributed at the 2021 ESPYs, few carried more significance than the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

This year's recipient of the honor was none other than Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was nominated for his selfless work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown of Montreal.

Duvernay-Tardif took to Twitter on Sunday to express gratitude regarding his latest accolade.

"Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community," LDT wrote. "Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honor."

Among the nominees the eight-year veteran edged out for the award include Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon and WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil.

With the added distinction of being the only active player with a medical doctorate, LDT made headlines last July when he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19.

For his efforts, Duvernay-Tardif was named a co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Award in December, which is given out annually to Canada's top athlete. He was also honored as one of Sports Illustrated's five 2020 Sportspersons of the Year.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
news

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

﻿Anthony Chickillo﻿ achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW