Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Of the various awards distributed at the 2021 ESPYs, few carried more significance than the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

This year's recipient of the honor was none other than Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was nominated for his selfless work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown of Montreal.

Duvernay-Tardif took to Twitter on Sunday to express gratitude regarding his latest accolade.

"Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community," LDT wrote. "Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honor."

Among the nominees the eight-year veteran edged out for the award include Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon and WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil.

With the added distinction of being the only active player with a medical doctorate, LDT made headlines last July when he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19.