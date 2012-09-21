Lauren Tannehill enjoys life as wife of Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill

They are committed to their faith and their families. They share a taste for Mexican food -- the spicier the better -- and ice cream. (Yes, she eats ice cream. And chicken wings. "I could eat pizza every day," she adds almost apologetically. She is, after all, 5-foot-7 and a size 0/2.) By the next time they traveled to the state of Florida -- after the draft -- they were married college graduates, devoted to their "kids" of the moment: Cocoa the dachshund and Bear the black Labrador retriever. And, oh yeah, Ryan was the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Dolphins since Dan Marino in 1983.