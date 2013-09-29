Late interception helps Seattle Seahawks stay perfect, defeat Houston Texans

NOTES: Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett strained a muscle in his lower back in the second quarter and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Bennett was examined at a hospital, but Carroll said he was back with the team after the game. ... Watt sustained a cut to the bridge of his nose that was gushing blood in the third quarter. He was tended to on the sideline while Houston was on offense and was back on the field for the next defensive series.