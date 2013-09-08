Late FG gives Pats win over surprisingly tough Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Stephen Gostkowski hit a 35-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to send the New England Patriots to a season-opening 23-21 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Brady finished 29 of 52 for 288 yards passing and two touchdowns in helping the Patriots win their season opener for the 10th straight season.
The new-look Bills nearly pulled off a stunning upset in the first game under coach Doug Marrone and rookie quarterback EJ Manuel. The rookie first-round pick completed 18 of 27 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
It was an all-too-familiar outcome for the Bills against their AFC East rivals. They dropped to 1-19 in their past 20 meetings.
