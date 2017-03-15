Latavius Murray signs with Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings, who released longtime starter Adrian Peterson in February, ranked last in the league in rushing yards per game in 2016, averaging just 75.3. Murray totaled 4.0 yards per carry last year and has rushed for 2,278 yards in his career.
"It was an experience, obviously it being my first time, I didn't really know what to expect," Murray said to the Vikings' team site of his free agency experience. "But just glad to get the chance to play the game again with a great team with great history here in Minnesota."