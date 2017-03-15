Around the NFL

Latavius Murray signs with Minnesota Vikings

Published: Mar 15, 2017 at 06:57 PM

Latavius Murray is heading to Minnesota.

The Vikings announced late Wednesday night they signed the former Raiders running back who rushed for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns on 195 carries last season in Oakland. It's a three-year deal worth roughly $15 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings, who released longtime starter Adrian Peterson in February, ranked last in the league in rushing yards per game in 2016, averaging just 75.3. Murray totaled 4.0 yards per carry last year and has rushed for 2,278 yards in his career.

"It was an experience, obviously it being my first time, I didn't really know what to expect," Murray said to the Vikings' team site of his free agency experience. "But just glad to get the chance to play the game again with a great team with great history here in Minnesota."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

