Last-second field goal lifts Saints over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Garrett Hartley kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the New Orleans Saints a weather-delayed 16-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Drew Brees shrugged off throwing an interception that the Bucs returned for a touchdown and completed three consecutive passes for 54 yards to lead the Saints into position to win. Brees finished 26-of-46 passing for 322 yards, but was sacked four times and intercepted twice.
The game was delayed 69 minutes by lightning in the first quarter.
The Bucs lost on a field goal in the closing seconds for the second consecutive week. Linebacker Mason Foster scored on an 85-yard interception return for a 14-13 lead, but Rian Lindell missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt with just over a minute later, giving Brees one more chance to bring the Saints back.
Brees led his team into scoring position with completions of 15 yards to Jimmy Graham, 8 yards to Darren Sproles and 31 yards to Marques Colston.
