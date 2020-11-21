Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
The news comes after several Raiders defenders were placed on the reserve/COVID list this week in the wake of defensive end Clelin Ferrell's positive test.
Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive back Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, and safety Lamarcus Joyner were among those identified as "high risk" close contacts this week. After Saturday's news of no new positives, it's expected they they will be activated from the reserve/COVID list, according to Rapoport.
Pending results from today's testing, which will be learned on Sunday morning, those players will be good to go vs. the Chiefs. Ferrell has already been ruled out.