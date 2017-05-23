Larry Fitzgerald mum on future until training camp

The Arizona Cardinals receiver said Monday at an Arians Family Foundation charity dinner that he will address his playing future once, during the team's training camp.
"I'm going to answer it one time, and I'm not even going to address it anymore," Fitzgerald said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
The future Hall of Fame receiver spent last year dismissing speculation that he would retire before the 2017 season, then took some time after last season before making the announcement he would return for at least one more year. Last season's speculation seems to have worn on the 33-year-old, who wants to avoid similar questions plaguing him again this year.
Fitzgerald was asked Monday if the pestering questions became annoying.
"Oh yeah, oh yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yup, it does," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody wants to know what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds."
The last quote is along the lines of the pondering responses the scholarly receiver gave the past year.
Now we wait until training camp in mid-July for Fitzgerald's full address on his future.