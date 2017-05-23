Around the NFL

Larry Fitzgerald mum on future until training camp

Published: May 23, 2017 at 01:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't want to spend his summer answering questions about his NFL future.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver said Monday at an Arians Family Foundation charity dinner that he will address his playing future once, during the team's training camp.

"I'm going to answer it one time, and I'm not even going to address it anymore," Fitzgerald said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

The future Hall of Fame receiver spent last year dismissing speculation that he would retire before the 2017 season, then took some time after last season before making the announcement he would return for at least one more year. Last season's speculation seems to have worn on the 33-year-old, who wants to avoid similar questions plaguing him again this year.

Fitzgerald was asked Monday if the pestering questions became annoying.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yup, it does," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody wants to know what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds."

The last quote is along the lines of the pondering responses the scholarly receiver gave the past year.

Now we wait until training camp in mid-July for Fitzgerald's full address on his future.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Jets sign WR Elijah Moore to rookie contract

The New York Jets have signed second-round WR Elijah Moore while the New England Patriots have signed second-round DT Christian Barmore. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't name QB who was subject of his expletive-laden comment

Speculation regarding which team and quarterback Tom Brady was referencing in critical comments has run rampant since the episode aired last month. The Bucs QB won't tell who they are.
news

K.J. Wright 'not closing the door' on possible return to Seahawks: 'There is a chance'

Linebacker K.J. Wright remains one of many interesting names without a team. The longtime Seahawks tackling maven was asked Tuesday if a return to Seattle is still in the cards this late in the process.
news

Tom Brady looking forward to Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots: 'It'll be a great day for football'

In an interview with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Week 4 game is "the last time probably in my career" he'll play in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.
news

NFL players react to Bucks defeating Suns in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions after their 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of The Finals. Here's how NFL players reacted to the Bucks' first championship in 50 years. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW