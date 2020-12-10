Around the NFL

Larry Fitzgerald focused on 'staying alive', not football future, during bout with COVID-19

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 03:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald returned from the Arizona Cardinals' reserve/COVID-19 list this week after missing the past two games. The 37-year-old didn't sound like he had the easiest time fighting the virus.

Despite missing his first two games since 2014, Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday he wasn't pondering his future during his battle with COVID-19.

"I didn't really look at it like that," Fitzgerald said, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. "It was more the immediate future like staying alive and things of that nature. Football, and how long I'll play football, didn't really cross my mind."

Fitzgerald said he lost nine pounds and still hasn't regained his sense of smell or taste.

"There were a couple days I didn't feel great," he said.

The 17-year-pro said the virus caused him to "reevaluate things," and he even updated his will while out with the virus.

"I got my estate planning all done up again, I revised my will," Fitzgerald said. "I did a lot of stuff. When you're sitting at home and you're watching how many people are dying every day, you really kind of reevaluate things. It makes you appreciate the health that you have."

Fitzgerald noted that the time off gave his body time to heal from some of the bumps and bruises of a season. Despite the weight loss, the veteran added that he feels good.

He noted that he's unsure how much he'll play in his return to the field Sunday versus the New York Giants.

Teammates are expecting a rejuvenated Fitzgerald upon his return.

"He might be a little bit faster because he's had a couple of weeks off," Budda Baker said of his teammate.

