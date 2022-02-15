Around the NFL

Larry Fitzgerald says Cooper Kupp's postseason trumps '08 run: 'I got memories, he's got hardware'

Published: Feb 15, 2022 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Similarities abound between Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 playoff run and the one that ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ just completed. Without the benefit of a playoff bye, both notched four postseason games ending with a Super Bowl appearance. Both were January-dominant and lit up the biggest stage of all with a ring at stake.

But for Fitzgerald, the postseason Kupp delivered bested his own.

"I got memories, he's got hardware," Fitzgerald said, per the Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers.

Fitzgerald, of course, is referencing the Arizona Cardinals' 27-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. He burned the Steelers for 127 receiving yards on seven catches, including a pair of touchdowns, on what was a 377-yard night for quarterback Kurt Warner. Kupp caught eight for 92 with a pair of scores himself, including the game-winner with under two minutes remaining. He won the MVP, while Fitzgerald had to watch a counterpart, Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes, take the SB XLIII MVP.

Apart from the outcome, however, it's hard to top what either did on the path to get there.

Fitzgerald caught seven touchdown passes in the playoffs that year, the most for a single postseason in NFL history, per NFL Research. Kupp tied Jerry Rice for second place with six. Kupp's 478 receiving yards in the playoffs rank second all-time as well, behind -- guess who? -- Fitzgerald's 546. Most catches in a playoff run? Kupp's 33 broke the mark, just three more than Fitzgerald.

Both players, of course, were utterly dominant in the respective regular seasons, as well. Fitzgerald's 1,431 yards were his career-high in an All-Pro campaign, and he led the league with 12 TD catches. Kupp took the rare triple crown, leading the NFL in all three categories (145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, 16 TDs) in a 17-game season.

It's a fine tip of the cap from the ever-classy Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Famer who spent all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals.

He certainly could have gone on a championship chase and signed with some teams more Super Bowl-ready than his own; Arizona made the playoffs just four times in his 17 years.

For one glorious playoff run, however, there were none better than Fitzgerald -- at least until now.

Related Content

news

Rams coach Sean McVay 'enjoying this moment,' not focused on coaching future: 'We'll see'

Asked if he will return to coach the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next season, the 36-year-old Sean McVay told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times: "We'll see."
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
news

Dolphins hiring Frank Smith as offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator. Smith most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach under Brandon Staley. 
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the rearview mirror, it's time for teams across the league to focus on what's really important: love.
news

Super Bowl LVI referee: No twist and turn of Jalen Ramsey's facemask on Tee Higgins' TD reception

Perhaps no call -- or non-call -- of Super Bowl LVI garnered more attention than Tee Higgins' apparent facemask foul of Rams star cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
news

Rams WR Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl celebration after wife goes into labor during game

﻿Van Jefferson﻿ had no time to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title Sunday night, as he had to celebrate something even bigger -- the birth of his son.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Rams face to kick off 2022 season?

With the Rams becoming the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home building, the '22 NFL season will kick off where it ended. Kevin Patra takes a look at L.A.'s possible opponents.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW