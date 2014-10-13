Larry Fitzgerald appreciates breast cancer campaign, recalls mother

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 05:05 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Newsday chronicled former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon's recovery from headaches with the help of Long Island doctors.
  • MSU News reported that Michigan State has examined its concussion protocol in light of the concussion controversy at the University of Michigan.
  • KING-TV in Seattle featured the latest invention from X2 BioSystems, a "concussion patch" that is placed behind the ear that would measure the impact of a hit.
  • Healio reported on a study by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that said 70 percent of children diagnosed with a concussion had at least one vision problem.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Taylor Heinicke's fortitude and moxie keyed Washington's comeback on "Thursday Night Football," as the Football Team rallied to a 30-29 win over the rival New York Giants.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Indianapolis Colts to be featured on new in-season version of 'Hard Knocks'

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season will be featured in a new in-season version of HBO's "Hard Knocks." The series will premiere Nov. 17.
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW