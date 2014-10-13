Larry Fitzgerald appreciates breast cancer campaign, recalls mother

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Arizona Republic featuredArizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who found a way to honor his mom Sunday who died of breast cancer in 2003. He keeps his hair grown out in dreadlocks to honor her and carries her driver's license in his wallet.
- The Indianapolis Star looked at the diet of a 300-pound plus lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, talking to 335-pound nose tackle Zach Kerr.
- Newsday chronicled former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon's recovery from headaches with the help of Long Island doctors.
- The Times-Picayune of New Orleans published a column by fitness guru Mackie Shilstone, who said meniscus tears like the one suffered by Saints wide receiver Jarius Byrd need patience during recovery.
- MSU News reported that Michigan State has examined its concussion protocol in light of the concussion controversy at the University of Michigan.
- The Los Angeles Daily News reported that high school football players can now buy specialized insurance policies against injury.
- KING-TV in Seattle featured the latest invention from X2 BioSystems, a "concussion patch" that is placed behind the ear that would measure the impact of a hit.
- The Newtown (Conn.) Bee covered a concussion seminar, where many said the city's high school is ahead of the game in terms of awareness.
- Healio reported on a study by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that said 70 percent of children diagnosed with a concussion had at least one vision problem.
- The Boston Globe's Dr. Joseph Lazar wrote that youth football injuries are as common as parents think, especially with proper practice and coaching.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor