Laremy Tunsil hurt Titans traded No. 1 draft pick

CHICAGO -- Two weeks ago, Laremy Tunsil seemed poised to be the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Now, there is a chance he's not the first offensive tackle off the board.
The Ole Miss product said Wednesday at an NFL Play 60 Clinic in Chicago that it hurt when the Tennessee Titans traded out of the first spot. Tunsil believes he would have been the selection.
"It's part of the game, part of the process," he said clearly frustrated by the questions about potentially fallen in the draft. "Things happen for a reason, so I'm just going to continue to do my part, whatever team I go to, I'm going to give it my all ... just be happy to be part of a team, be happy to be in the NFL is my goal."
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported this week that there is "some sense" that the San Diego Chargers are considering taking left tackle Ronnie Stanley with the No. 3 pick, pushing Tunsil further down draft boards.
"While it has been generally assumed that Laremy Tunsil is the draft's top tackle," Silver wrote on Twitter, "I've talked to several (general managers) who have Ronnie Stanley higher."
Stanley declined to speculate Wednesday what teams might snag him in the first round.
"If a team thinks I'm fit to be that person for them, then that's their pick," he said. "I have no control over what teams are going to think, all I can do is show them what I know about football and my game and my personality. Whatever they choose to do with that is their choice."
With a dearth of quality offensive lineman throughout the NFL, both left tackles are sure to be drafted in the top end of Thursday's first round.